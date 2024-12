ASIS International announces Officers and Directors for 2025 Global and Regional Governing Boards

ASIS International, an association for security management professionals, is pleased to announce its full slate for its 2025 Global Board of Directors as well as the Asia Pacific Regional Board of Directors, North American Regional Board of Directors, European Regional Board of Directors, and Latin America Caribbean Regional Board of Directors. 2025 global and regional directors will take office on 1 January 2025. Marking seven decades of continuous impact, ASIS International reflects on 70 years of advancement since its 1955 establishment.

Joe M. Olivarez (US) has been selected to serve as ASIS International’s 70th President. Eddie Sorrells, CPP, PCI, PSP (US), has been selected to serve as President-Elect of the Global Board. Joining President Joe M. Olivarez, Jr. and President-Elect Eddie Sorrells, CPP, PCI, PSP will be Secretary/Treasurer Pablo Colombres, CPP (Argentina), and ASIS International’s CEO William Tenney, on the Global Board’s Executive Committee. ASIS International expands its global leadership representation with Colombres, the first member from Latin America to join the Executive Committee.

Serving as At-Large Directors are Wilson Esangbedo, CPP (Nigeria); Karen Frank, CPP (US); Rick Kelly, CPP (US); Lisa Oliveri, CPP (US); Axel Petri, CPP (Germany); and C. Joshua Villines, CPP, PCI, PSP (US).

Regional Representatives on the Global Board of Directors include Danny Chan, Chair, Asia Pacific Regional Board (Singapore); Andrew Williams, CPP, Chair, European Regional Board (UK); Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, Chair, North American Regional Board (Canada); and Marco Vega, CPP, Chair, Latin America Caribbean Regional Board (Costa Rica).

Ex-Officio Voting Members include Maria Teresa Septien, CPP, Past Chair, ASIS Foundation (Mexico); and Anders Noyes, CPP, Past Chair, CSO Center (US).

Ex-Officio Non-Voting members, Brian Lipscomb, PSP, Past Chair, Professional Certification Board (US); and Lisa C. DuBrock, CPP, Past Chair, Professional Standards Board (US).

The seating of ASIS International’s regional boards affirms the association’s continued transition to a global governance structure that allows ASIS to better serve its members at the local, regional, and global levels.

Asian Pacific Regional Board of Directors

Danny Chan, Chair; Paul Devassy, CPP, Vice Chair; Tyn van Amelsfoort, Secretary/Treasurer. At-Large Directors include Nurul Choudhury, CPP; Pascal Engler; Daniel Holtsjo; Sanjay Kaushik; Ngaire Kelaher, CPP, PSP; Kanwal Kishore, CPP; Victor Lim, CPP; Shane Norton, CPP; and Paul Rachmadi, CPP.

European Regional Board of Directors

Andrew Williams, CPP, Chair; Eric Davoine, CPP, Vice Chair; and Mykola Mikheiev, CPP, PCI, PSP, Secretary/Treasurer. At-Large Directors include Samuele Caruso, CPP, PCI; Nele Eykens, CPP; Glenn C. Schoen; Gilad Solnik, CPP, PSP; and Marko Sukilovic, CPP.

Latin America Caribbean Regional Board of Directors

Marco Vega, CPP, Chair; Tatiana Scatena, Vice Chair; Alvar Orellana McBride, CPP, Secretary Treasurer. At-Large Directors include Lyle Alexander, CPP; Basil Bewry, CPP, PCI, PSP; Herbert Calderon, CPP, PCI, PSP; Servio Camey, CPP; Carlos Contreras; Jose Wilson Massa, CPP; and Dora Cortes, CPP.

North American Regional Board of Directors

Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, Chair; Craig S. Russell, CPP, Vice Chair; Rachelle Loyear, Secretary/Treasurer. At-Large Directors include John Bekisz, PSP; Marti Katsiaras, PSP; Adam Smith, CPP; Leonard Moss, Jr., CPP; Susan Munn, CPP; Jonathan Perillo, CPP, PCI, PSP; Jason Sikora, CPP; Teresa Swarczinski, CPP; and Omar Valdemar, CPP.

The global and regional board members were selected by their respective nominating committees and approved by the Global Board of Directors. The Global Board of Directors Nominating Committee included Timothy McCreight, CPP, Chair; Gigi Agassini, CPP; Axel Petri, CPP; Bonnie Michelman, CPP; Erik de Vries, CPP, PSP; Phillip Bratton, CPP, PSP; Mark Landry, CPP; and William Tenney, CEO, ASIS International.

The Asia Pacific Regional Board Nominating Committee included Wilfred Bradford, Chair; Pawan Desai; Manish Datta; Kevin Foster; Rex Lam, CPP; Paul Devassy, CPP, Vice Chair, APAC Regional Board Liaison; and Susan Mosedale, CAE, ASIS International Staff Liaison.

The European Regional Board Nominating Committee included Eric Davoine, CPP, Chair; Mads Paerregaard; Berndt Rif, CPP, PCI; Massimo Salsi, CPP; Thomas K Tidiks, CPP; Erwin Van de Weerd, APP; Andrew Williams, CPP, Vice Chair, European Regional Board Liaison; and Jessica Lombardo, ASIS International Staff Liaison.

The Latin America Caribbean Regional Board Nominating Committee included Gerardo deLago-Acosta, CPP, Chair; Jose Barone, PCI, PSP; Andrea Del Herrera, CPP; Julieta Munoz-Cornejo, CPP; Anderson Nakamura, CPP; Carlos Veiga; Marco Vega, CPP, Chair, Latin America Caribbean Regional Board Liaison; and Jennie Geisner, ASIS International Staff Liaison.

The North American Regional Board Nominating Committee included Jason Caissie, CPP, PCI, PSP, Chair; Amy Poole; Brian King, PSP; Mark Gaudette, CPP; Rebecca Bolante, Ter Govang, CPP; Craig Russell, CPP, Vice Chair, North American Regional Board Liaison; and Susan Mosedale, CAE, ASIS Staff Liaison.