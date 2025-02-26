SS&Si Dealer Network opens new distribution center

SS&Si Dealer Network, a rapidly growing distributor in the low voltage and security industry, announces the opening of its newest distribution center in Tulsa, Okla. This marks the company’s third location nationwide, alongside its headquarters in Deltona, Fla., and its “Rocket City” distribution center in Huntsville, Ala.

The SS&Si Tulsa distribution center represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to expand its reach and deliver value across the United States. With access to this new location, SS&Si can now provide 1-2 day ground shipping to nearly 80% of the US population.

Additionally, SS&Si Dealer Network has invested in printing technology for the Tulsa distribution center to support its one-of-a-kind branding program. This program allows dealers to showcase their own brand identity with free, full-color logo printing on a wide variety of products.

With the opening of this newest facility in Tulsa, SS&Si Dealer Network aims to reinforce their commitment to providing regional support while achieving a truly national presence.

“This new distribution center is part of our ongoing initiative to bring value-added distribution to dealers across the country,” said Jake Voll, President of SS&Si Dealer Network. “With the addition of the Tulsa distribution center, we’re positioned to offer even faster support to our customers and help them succeed in an increasingly competitive industry.”

The Tulsa distribution center will be overseen by Branch Manager, Kyle LaPach, who joined SS&Si in September 2024 as a video surveillance subject matter expert. LaPach brings extensive management experience in the security industry and has a deep understanding of the market. As Branch Manager, LaPach is expected to further strengthen the company’s presence in the area and ensure exceptional service for regional dealers.

“I’m beyond excited to lead the new SS&Si Tulsa distribution center,” said LaPach. “The market here is thriving with incredible dealers, and this expansion will also improve shipping times for our existing partners out West. I’m eager to continue driving excellence and value for our dealers at SS&Si Dealer Network.”