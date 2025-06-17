ASIS International introduces new ANSI-approved investigations standard

ASIS International announced the release of its revised American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-approved standard dedicated to investigations. The revised Standard provides requirements and guidance for the collection and examination of information pursuant to an investigation and can be found as an eBook here or in print here.

Whether conducting an internal investigation using in-house expertise or contracting external investigators, the new ASIS Investigations Standard provides detailed discussion as to what needs to be done to conduct efficient, suitable, and cost-effective investigations supporting the highest possible return on investment.

A technical committee comprised of security subject matter experts from around the globe took part in the development of the revised Standard. The revised standard contains valuable information and helpful tips to manage an investigations program, such as:

Understanding the context and environment of the organization

Stakeholders and key players, their roles and responsibilities

Investigative impacts and outcomes

Establishing objectives, scope, and methodology

Mechanics of conducting an investigation

Handling and using information in investigations

Performing individual investigations

Building an investigative process to minimize pitfalls and identify opportunities to improve

“The revised Investigations Standard is a valuable tool that any security team should have in their toolkit,” says ASIS International’s Investigations Standard Technical Committee Chair and ASIS Professional Standards Board Director, Patrick Cooper, PCI. “The Standard provides detailed and practical guidance for individuals and organizations seeking to conduct proper and professional investigations, both in the public and private sectors and in a global context.”

"Great investigations don't happen by accident—they happen by design," said ASIS International Vice President of Certification and Standards Sue Carioti, CAE, CSP. "The ASIS Investigations Standard, when implemented, offers investigators a high degree of assurance that their investigations will be effective, ethical, meet their intended objectives, and provide the mechanisms required for continuing improvement."

Standards like this one are only possible through the dedication and expertise of technical committee volunteers. If you are interested in being part of the team that creates an ASIS Standard, reach out to [email protected] today.

ASIS International will be releasing more standards in 2025, including the ASIS Executive Protection Standard and the ASIS School Security Standard, both of which are expected to be released later this year.