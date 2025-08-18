ASSA ABLOY to Acquire Physical Security Management Platform SiteOwl

ASSA ABLOY today confirmed the acquisition of SiteOwl, a cloud-based platform designed to modernize physical security lifecycle management.

Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, SiteOwl offers a unified platform via subscription for security professionals and vendors to manage teams, projects, audits, and physical security assets. The solution, which is tailored specifically toward the security industry, comprises one web app, one iPad app, and two Android- and iOS-compatible mobile apps.

"I am very pleased to welcome SiteOwl to ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within physical security lifecycle management and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY, in the company's official announcement.

Expanding market reach

The deal fits into ASSA ABLOY's long-running acquisition strategy, which has seen the Swedish lock and access control giant expand from mechanical locks into electronic access, biometrics, and smart building solutions with nearly 400 additions since its forming in 1994. Recent purchases include companies in perimeter security, smart access control, and asset protection.

While the purchase of SiteOwl is only the latest stop on ASSA ABLOY’s aggressive 2025 acquisition roadmap, the addition of security management software to the company’s portfolio may indicate a greater shift in strategy toward bridging physical and digital access with subscription-based management tools.

Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division, noted the importance of this acquisition in positioning the company at the “forefront of digital transformation,” stating that ASSA ABLOY is “reshaping how system integrators, service providers, and end-users manage their access control infrastructure.”

