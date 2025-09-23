ASIS International Announces New Executive Protection Standard

ASIS International today announced the release of its new Executive Protection Standard, a document sharing industry best practices for safeguarding executives, VIPs, and other high-profile individuals.

"As threats to executives become increasingly sophisticated and complex, this standard provides the comprehensive framework our members need to deliver world-class protection services while maintaining the highest professional standards," said Joe M. Olivarez, Jr., 2025 President of ASIS International.

The framework, designed by a team of subject matter experts, practitioners, and professionals, joins strategy with protective operations to establish consistent and effective practices. From evaluating risks and defining protection requirements to managing personnel and conducting close-protection operations, the standard aims to address executive-specific security pain points while extending the defense umbrella to their family members and assets.

Charles Tobin, who chaired the technical committee responsible for creating the standard, emphasized the importance of "strategic thinking, meticulous planning, and seamless coordination" when crafting an executive protection program, stating that the standard "reflects the collective expertise of seasoned executive protection professionals who understand that effective protection requires more than just physical security."

Highlights of the standard include:

Comprehensive approaches to risk assessment and threat evaluation.

Guidelines for leadership, policy development, and resource planning.

Operational guidance for personnel management, ethics, training, and communications.

Procedures for protective operations, transportation, and emergency coordination.

Methods for monitoring, auditing, and continuously improving programs.

Access the new standard here.