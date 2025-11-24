TMA Names Jessica Franklin as Chief of Staff

The Monitoring Association has appointed Jessica Franklin to the newly created role of chief of staff. Franklin is an association professional with nearly 20 years of experience in event planning, operations and customer service.

“I am honored to step into this pivotal new role at TMA,” Franklin said in the announcement. “This role presents an exciting opportunity to work closely with the association’s leadership and help drive the initiatives that advance TMA’s mission. I look forward to working closely with our members and stakeholders to enhance the value we deliver and to support the continued growth and impact of the association and the industry."

TMA CEO Whitney A. Doll said Franklin brings a combination of talents and skills to the organization, noting her leadership and ability to connect with stakeholders at all levels. Doll said Franklin’s energy and commitment to service excellence will support TMA’s future growth.

In her new role, Franklin will serve as a strategic advisor and thought partner to the CEO while supporting cross-functional collaboration and project management. She will also oversee the planning and execution of TMA meetings and events, including the Mid-Year Meeting, Annual Meeting, OPSTech and other association receptions, dinners and programs.