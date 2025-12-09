Parks Associates Elevates Leadership Team Ahead of 40th Year

Parks Associates announced three leadership moves that the company says will strengthen its strategic direction and support its next phase of growth as it approaches its 40th year in business in 2026.

Jennifer Kent has been promoted from vice president of research to senior vice president and principal analyst; Kristen Hanich has been elevated to senior director; and Michael Goodman has been appointed director of entertainment.

According to the company, the promotions position experienced leaders to help drive a more integrated approach across research, consulting, business development and events.

Kent’s new role expands her responsibilities to bring greater alignment across Parks Associates’ core functions. As senior vice president and principal analyst, she will guide cross-department strategy, strengthen client engagement and ensure cohesive delivery of the firm’s research and advisory services.

“We are entering a transformative period where artificial intelligence (AI) is challenging long-standing assumptions and creating new opportunities nearly overnight. Parks Associates’ forty-year foundation gives us the historical context and analytical depth needed to help clients understand where the market is heading,” Kent said. “I look forward to advancing our integrated research strategy to support leaders making critical decisions during this unprecedented shift.”

Hanich’s promotion recognizes her background supporting major client initiatives and research deliverables. As senior director, she will take on increased responsibility in managing the firm’s Analyst Inquiry service and build on her broadband, connected health and multifamily research. She will also contribute to new offerings as Parks Associates expands coverage across AI applications and small business, building automation, connected home, broadband, energy, entertainment and emerging technology markets.

Goodman joins the firm as director of entertainment with experience in digital media, streaming and content distribution. He will lead Parks Associates’ entertainment research portfolio, including the Streaming Video Tracker service. The service, which launched more than a decade ago, tracks almost 400 North American streaming services across subscribers, business models and platforms. The company notes that Goodman’s expertise will support clients navigating disruptions in media and entertainment driven by new business models, changing consumer habits and the influence of AI.

Parks Associates said the leadership updates support a broader effort to strengthen client relationships and connect its research capabilities to its long-term growth plans.

President and CMO Elizabeth Parks said Kent, Hanich and Goodman each play a critical role in advancing the company’s mission and that their leadership will help Parks Associates move faster, operate more cohesively and build on its existing foundation.