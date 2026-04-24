Zenitel Names LAR Rep Group as Manufacturer’s Representative for Mexico and Latin America

Zenitel, a provider of unified critical communication solutions, has announced that LAR Rep Group has been appointed as its manufacturer’s representative for the safety and security market across Mexico and Latin America.

LAR, which has offices in Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina, is described as one of the largest and most recognized sales groups in the region. Founded in 2003, the company has developed a regional network focused on representing security manufacturers and supporting integrators, end users and distributors across Latin America.

The partnership will support Zenitel Americas’ growth strategy in the region, with LAR representing the company’s intelligent critical communication solutions, including intercoms and IP speakers designed to enable people to hear, be heard and be understood in a wide range of environments.

“We have known the LAR team for a long time, and we are thrilled to welcome to the Zenitel team, as partners that we can rely upon to support our current customers and to educate new customers about our intelligent critical communication solutions in Mexico and Latin America,” said Bruce Czerwinski, Senior Vice President for Zenitel Americas. “The LAR team’s knowledge and experience with audio solutions is a perfect fit for Zenitel, and we are excited to work with them in the Mexico and Latin America markets.”

JP Mora, President of LAR, said the partnership will allow the company to expand access to Zenitel solutions across its regional customer base.

“We are excited to partner with Zenitel to bring their unified critical communication solutions to our partners and customers in Mexico and Latin America,” said Mora. “Zenitel is a globally recognized brand and is known for its high-quality products and exceptional customer service. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to continue to offer our customers the best in class critical-communication solutions products and services.”

Kelly Lake, Director of Strategic Programs and LATAM at Zenitel, said the region is central to the company’s growth plans.

“Mexico and Latin America are important regions for Zenitel America’s continued growth,” said Lake. “We have already established ourselves as a recognized brand for delivering the best audio solutions within critical security and industrial safety. Yet there is more work to be done, and we will continue to dedicate increased resources across Latin America, to grow it and to also show our partners the value of investing in providing reliable, critical communication solutions to their customers. This new partnership will play a key role in that strategy.”