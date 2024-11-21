Per Mar Security Services honored by Resideo

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Per Mar Security Services, a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions for residential and commercial customers, has been honored with the 2024 Premier Security Dealer of the Year award by Resideo at its 35th Annual CONNECT customer event. The award honors the company's dedication to growth, demonstrates true team performance, and delivers exceptional security solutions.

Brian Duffy, CEO of Per Mar, expressed his gratitude: “It is an honor to be recognized as Resideo’s Premier Partner of the Year. We are fortunate to be supported by such a great organization and we will continue to grow together in the future.”

With a brand promise of protecting what matters most, Resideo is a leading global home comfort and security solutions provider, offering trusted brands like Honeywell Home and First Alert.

Per Mar remains committed to delivering innovative, reliable security solutions that protect what matters most to its customers.

About Per Mar Security Services