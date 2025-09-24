Security Fire Systems Expands in Arkansas With Lakeview Acquisition

Security Fire Systems (SFS), a provider of sprinkler design, engineering and installation services, has acquired Lakeview Security, Fire & Communications, expanding its alarm and monitoring services in Arkansas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lakeview, headquartered in North Little Rock, offers security solutions that include alarm system installation and testing, fire protection, camera systems, monitoring systems and personal emergency systems. Owner and president Matt Reynolds and the entire Lakeview team will remain with the company.

“We are excited to welcome the Lakeview team to SFS and expand our presence across Arkansas,” stated SFS CEO Dan Stachel. “The addition of Lakeview strengthens our service offerings beyond fire safety and brings state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled support to our customers.”

Martin Stein, founder and managing director of Blackford Capital, said the acquisition represents the first step in a broader consolidation strategy. “Both SFS and Lakeview have reputations built on quality and dependability, and this acquisition is a solid first step as we look strategically to integrate service offerings and expand our platform’s footprint,” he said.

Reynolds said the partnership provides growth opportunities for Lakeview customers. “While our customers will have the same team, personal attention and high level of service they’ve come to expect, they will now have access to expanded resources and additional expertise,” he said. “I look forward to working with the SFS and Blackford teams.”

SFS, based in Coppell, Texas, serves businesses across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas. Founded in 1993, the company has built its business with general contractors and commercial building owners through long-term service dependability.

Blackford Capital, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., is a private equity firm focused on founder and family-owned lower middle-market companies. Its Fire Safety Consolidation Platform includes SFS and is pursuing additional acquisitions in the sector.