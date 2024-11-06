Everon confirms CEO Dan Bresingham has left the company

Security integrator Everon has confirmed a story broken this morning on IPVM.com that its CEO, Dan Bresingham, has left the company. Industry veteran and current Chairman of the Board Tim Whall will take over the CEO position for the company on an interim basis.

“Everon is grateful to Dan Bresingham for his years of dedication and leadership, and most recently in leading Everon through monumental transformation to become a standalone, nationwide integrator,” the company said in a statement provided to SecurityInfoWatch.com. “We thank him for all he has done to help us reach this critical milestone and warmly wish him well in all his future endeavors.”