Everon confirms CEO Dan Bresingham has left the company

Security integrator Everon has confirmed a story broken this morning on IPVM.com that its CEO, Dan Bresingham, has left the company. Industry veteran and current Chairman of the Board Tim Whall will take over the CEO position for the company on an interim basis.
“Everon is grateful to Dan Bresingham for his years of dedication and leadership, and most recently in leading Everon through monumental transformation to become a standalone, nationwide integrator,” the company said in a statement provided to SecurityInfoWatch.com. “We thank him for all he has done to help us reach this critical milestone and warmly wish him well in all his future endeavors.”
The statement continues: “As of today, Tim Whall, Chairman of the Board, will step in as Everon’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. Tim has nearly 50 years of leadership experience within the security industry and is well-positioned to lead Everon into its next phase of growth. Our vision for the future is focused on optimizing service delivery, investing in meaningful innovation, driving financial results, and keeping our commercial customers at the center of our business.”
As the statement indicates, Bresingham guided Everon through the company’s divestiture from ADT, shedding the ADT Commercial branding and being acquired by GTCR, the private equity firm that purchased the commercial division of ADT in Oct. 2023.
Whall and GTCR’s relationship dates back decades. In 2000, the private equity firm acquired Whall’s company SecurityLink, which was soon sold to Tyco/ADT, where Whall remained as president before taking over another GTCR acquisition, Honeywell Security Monitoring, in 2004.
At HSM, Bresingham joined forces with Whall as CFO of the company, and Bresingham stayed on when Stanley purchased the company in 2007. Three years later, GTCR and Whall teamed again to acquire Protection One and transform the residential-focused company into a dual-threat residential/commercial player, reuniting the two executives. Bresingham and Whall created the commercial offering of Protection One, which, over the course of many acquisitions, evolved to become ADT Commercial and then Everon.
Read the full account of the rise of Everon in Security Business magazine's April 2024 cover story below
Bresingham was a key executive on hand for Everon at GSX this September, and met extensively with both the media and customers. It is unclear at this time the details of his exit from the company, and if/when Everon plans to name a new CEO or remove Whall’s interim tag.
Since GTCR’s 2023 acquisition, Everon has acquired five integration companies: Newtech Systems of Kentucky, Portland Safe of Maine, Apex Integrated Security Solutions of Idaho, Customized Service Concepts of New England, and Michigan-based Riverside Integrated Systems. The company also recently acquired DIGIOP, a provider of video and business intelligence software, and launched an Innovation and Operations Center in Dallas.