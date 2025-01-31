Pye-Barker Fire & Safety adds Arkansas to service roster with Encore acquisition

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety recently announced its acquisition of Encore Technology Solutions, an Arkansas-based company specializing in fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and mass communication systems.

The acquisition marks Pye-Barker's first foray into Arkansas, its 46th state of operation. As of this purchase, Alaska, New Mexico, Hawaii, and West Virginia are the only U.S. states without a Pye-Barker location.

Encore operates two branches in Little Rock, Arkansas, and services an eight-state region with diverse commercial clients, including retail, manufacturing, entertainment, education, and government facilities. Previous to Pye-Barker's acquisition, the company earned its status as an Arkansas Business of the Year finalist and made Arkansas Money & Politics' list of 2024's Most Admired Companies.

“We are so excited to join the Pye-Barker family. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our vision of ‘Protecting Your Future, TODAY!'” said Kris Kuykendall, Encore Managing Partner. “With Pye-Baker’s resources and expertise, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our clients and scale our operations to new heights. I want to personally thank our dedicated team, loyal customers, and partners for making this milestone possible. Together, we are entering a promising new chapter.”

Encore is the latest in Pye-Barker's long line of strategic buy-and-build acquisitions. It is the third acquisition by the company in January 2025 alone following the purchase of WSE Fire & Security Systems in South Florida last week. It joins a family over 150 companies strong to further Pye-Barker's ultimate goal: to deliver full fire code compliance to customers across the United States.