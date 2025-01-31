Pye-Barker Fire & Safety adds Arkansas to service roster with Encore acquisition
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety recently announced its acquisition of Encore Technology Solutions, an Arkansas-based company specializing in fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and mass communication systems.
The acquisition marks Pye-Barker's first foray into Arkansas, its 46th state of operation. As of this purchase, Alaska, New Mexico, Hawaii, and West Virginia are the only U.S. states without a Pye-Barker location.
Encore operates two branches in Little Rock, Arkansas, and services an eight-state region with diverse commercial clients, including retail, manufacturing, entertainment, education, and government facilities. Previous to Pye-Barker's acquisition, the company earned its status as an Arkansas Business of the Year finalist and made Arkansas Money & Politics' list of 2024's Most Admired Companies.
“We are so excited to join the Pye-Barker family. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our vision of ‘Protecting Your Future, TODAY!'” said Kris Kuykendall, Encore Managing Partner. “With Pye-Baker’s resources and expertise, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our clients and scale our operations to new heights. I want to personally thank our dedicated team, loyal customers, and partners for making this milestone possible. Together, we are entering a promising new chapter.”
Encore is the latest in Pye-Barker's long line of strategic buy-and-build acquisitions. It is the third acquisition by the company in January 2025 alone following the purchase of WSE Fire & Security Systems in South Florida last week. It joins a family over 150 companies strong to further Pye-Barker's ultimate goal: to deliver full fire code compliance to customers across the United States.
In a previous interview with SecurityInfoWatch, Eric Garner, Pye-Barker's Chief Business Development Officer, M&A, made clear that Pye-Barker's aggressive expansion isn't focused on saving costs: it's about finding like-minded business partners to share in their successes.
“We're not focused on getting the absolute best deal," said Garner. "We're not focused on cutting costs and saving money. We're focused on buying the absolute best companies. This year, you've seen an increase in activity because some of the best companies in our industry have been interested in having a conversation.
"A lot of times family businesses think if they sell the business, it is no longer a family business. The reality is, if you sell your business to Pye-Barker, it's still a family business. We try to take [all the back-office functions] off your plate, so all you have to focus on is taking care of your customers and growing the business. That's our goal."
Following this philosophy, Encore, backed by Pye-Barker's resources, will continue to service its customers across Arkansas and beyond. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.
"We believe the success and accolades earned at Encore Technology Solutions are driven by its people," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "In just a few short years since Encore's founding, their dedication and customer-first mentality have helped establish a strong reputation of excellence. This partnership strengthens our delivery of integrated life safety services while ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers."