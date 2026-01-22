Security Business State of the Industry Report Webinar: Jan. 27

Security industry professionals looking for a data-driven snapshot of the integration market are invited to join a live webinar examining the findings of the Security Business 2025 State of the Industry Report on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

The one-hour session will break down key data and trends shaping the security integration market and what they signal for the year ahead.

The webinar will feature analysis and discussion with Matt Barnette, CEO of PSA Security Network, and Matt Hanley, vice president of sales for national integrator Tech Systems. Joined by Rodney Bosch, editor-in-chief of SecurityInfoWatch, the discussion will provide perspective on market performance, business confidence and evolving growth strategies across the integration channel.

Based on Security Business Magazine’s latest State of the Industry Report survey, the webinar will explore revenue trends, market growth expectations and the expanding role of recurring monthly revenue (RMR), managed services and emerging technologies.

Additional discussion topics include private equity activity, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on operations and service delivery, and the challenges and opportunities integrators expect to face in 2026.

Registration is open now, and attendees will receive a certificate of attendance following the live event. For additional details and to register, click here.