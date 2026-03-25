Kastle Deploys Aliro Mobile Credentials Across Apple, Google and Samsung Wallets

Kastle’s deployment of Aliro-based mobile credentials is designed to unify access across building systems, allowing users to move through commercial properties with a single credential stored in their mobile wallet.

Kastle, a Falls Church, Virginia-based leading provider of managed physical security services, announced Tuesday that it has become the first company to deploy Aliro 1.0 credentials simultaneously across Apple, Google and Samsung mobile wallets — a move the company says eliminates one of commercial real estate's most persistent operational headaches: the multi-credential building.

The announcement, which arrived during ISC West, comes just weeks after the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) introduced the Aliro 1.0 specification in February, making Kastle's deployment notable for its speed to market. The company says the milestone is designed to accelerate widespread adoption of mobile access across commercial real estate, multifamily and enterprise environments.

Kastle CEO Haniel Lynn told SecurityInfoWatch the company set out to solve what he described as years of building owners and tenants being trapped in fragmented, proprietary systems with no clear path forward, and that Aliro represents the industry's first workable answer.

The Problem: Three systems, three credentials, one building

The access control challenge in mixed-use commercial real estate has been both straightforward and stubborn. According to Lynn, a typical multi-tenant building runs three separate security systems — base building, tenant suites and parking or amenities — each requiring its own credential.

"That means three credentials, three points of friction," Lynn said. "Users manage multiple cards. Operations teams issue, reissue, troubleshoot and reclaim them manually."

The security implications extend beyond inconvenience. Lynn pointed to a specific vulnerability that fragmented systems create: when an employee leaves a tenant suite, their credentials for the broader building and parking systems don't automatically deactivate.

"When someone leaves the tenant suite, they don't automatically drop from the building or parking systems," he said. "That's manual work, or worse, it doesn't happen."

Attempts to paper over the problem have sometimes made it worse. Lynn said some organizations turned to low-frequency, unencrypted cards as a workaround — a choice he described as a security step backward.

"They can be duplicated at nearly any grocery store or hardware store and cheap to copy," he said.