Security 101 Adds Utah Operation Through Ford Industries Deal

Security 101’s integration of its Salt Lake City franchise adds a team known for executing complex, mission-critical projects in high-security and federal environments.

Security 101 has acquired Ford Industries, its Salt Lake City-based franchise operation, expanding the company’s footprint in the western United States.

The transaction marks Security 101’s first deal since its acquisition by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners in February.

Ford Industries has established a presence in the Utah market delivering technical security solutions and customer service. The acquisition brings an experienced team with project capabilities, federal government customer relationships and alignment with Security 101’s organization.

Expansion in the Mountain West

The addition of Salt Lake City marks a further step in Security 101’s expansion across key U.S. markets. The company cited growth opportunities in the Utah region, both as a commercial market and as a location supporting national account customers.

“Expanding in Salt Lake City is a meaningful next step in our westward growth strategy,” stated Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. “Ford Industries has built a highly capable team with a strong reputation for technical execution, attention to detail, and customer commitment. Just as important, they are an excellent cultural fit for our organization. We continue to believe that bringing strong franchise partners into the corporate organization is a powerful expression of confidence in where we are headed as a company. It reflects the strength of the broader platform we are building and our continued commitment to growing with people who believe in the mission, the model, and the future of Security 101.”

Added technical capabilities

Ford Industries adds a team with experience executing complex projects and an established customer base that includes federal government and high-security environments.

In an announcement, Security 101 stated the acquisition enhances its capabilities in system design, integration and long-term service, while strengthening its position in the Mountain West and expanding support for national customers.

Nancy Ford, founder and co-owner of Ford Industries, will join the next phase of the business following the acquisition.

“As a franchisee, we’ve grown with the strength, credibility, and support of the Security 101 brand, and this transition is a natural next step for our team,” said Ford. “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built and deeply grateful to the employees, partners, and customers who have been part of that journey. Joining the corporate organization allows us to continue doing what we love while becoming part of something bigger.”