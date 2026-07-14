Cobalt Service Partners Acquires North Carolina Sound

Gary Hinton will remain with North Carolina Sound as a strategic advisor following the company's acquisition by Cobalt Service Partners.

Cobalt Service Partners announced it has acquired North Carolina Sound (NC Sound), marking the company's 21st acquisition since its launch in December 2023 and its fourth acquisition of 2026.

Based in Pikeville, N.C., NC Sound is a systems integrator specializing in technical integrations across North Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 by Mary Creech and later grew under the leadership of Gary Hinton.

“What drew me to North Carolina Sound was never just the technology — it was the people,” Hinton shared. “I’ve always believed we’re in the relationship business first, and over the years I’ve been fortunate to watch the company grow throughout North Carolina, creating opportunities for our team, our customers and the communities we serve.”

Hinton said the company's growth has been driven by its relationships with employees, customers and the communities it serves. He also said he sought a partner that would preserve NC Sound's culture, invest in its employees and strengthen its customer relationships as the company entered its next phase of growth.

As part of the acquisition, Hinton will remain with NC Sound in a strategic advisor role as the company continues to operate under the Cobalt platform.

The transaction comes on the heals of Cobalt's recent acquisition of CGL Technologies.