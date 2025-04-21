The PSA Network welcomes Gallagher Security as its newest technology partner

The PSA Network, a global consortium of professional systems integrators, today announced Gallagher Security as its newest technology partner. Gallagher Security is a global leader in integrated access control, intrusion detection, and perimeter security solutions that unlock customer value through the power of people and products.

“Gallagher Security is a trusted name in the global security landscape, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our network of technology partners,” said Matt Barnette, president and CEO of the PSA Network. “Their long-standing commitment to innovation, cybersecurity, and integrator success makes them a perfect addition to PSA. This partnership will give our members access to an elite portfolio of intelligent and integrated security solutions.”

Gallagher designs and manufactures a comprehensive suite of security software and hardware all on-site at their global headquarters. By enabling organizations to be more efficient, productive, and profitable, Gallagher’s intelligent technology can be scaled and customized to deliver tailored business outcomes across simple, enterprise, and high-security sites.

“The Gallagher Security Americas team is excited to join forces with PSA and connect with the power of the PSA network,” said Mark Junge, chief executive of security at Gallagher Security. “With our shared commitment to building lasting relationships and delivering the best outcomes for our customers, this partnership is a natural fit. It strengthens our presence across North America and makes it easier for integrators to access Gallagher’s world-class solutions and support. We see a great future together, and we’re just getting started.”

PSA offers solutions from leading security and audio-visual manufacturers. For more information about the complete suite of PSA technology partners, visit: https://psasecurity.com/partners/technology-partners/.