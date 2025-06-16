Zeus Fire & Security CEO Honored as EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Scott Elkins, CEO of Zeus Fire & Security, has been named a 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year Greater Philadelphia Award winner by Ernst & Young (EY US).

The award recognizes top entrepreneurs and business leaders who demonstrate long-term value creation, innovation, and industry impact. Elkins was selected by an independent judging panel comprised of previous winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders.

A second-generation fire and security entrepreneur, Elkins has played a pivotal role in shaping the sector’s modern landscape, according to an announcement. He previously grew Universal Atlantic Systems into a successful enterprise before leading its acquisition and becoming the founding CEO of Zeus Fire & Security in 2022. Under his leadership, Zeus has emerged as one of the fastest-growing, tech-enabled life safety companies in the U.S., completing 17 acquisitions, doubling profits, and expanding to nearly 800 employees across seven regional hubs.

Zeus operates Alert Alarm Hawaii, Bayside Fire and Security of Maryland, SMG Security of Chicago, PASS Security of St. Louis, Independent Alarm of New Jersey, Martin Systems of Wisconsin, and national-account provider UAS.

In a statement, Elkins credited his team and partners for the award. “This recognition truly belongs to the extraordinary team at Zeus Fire & Security. Their dedication and commitment to protecting people, property, and profits have made this achievement possible,” he said. “I’m also grateful to Access Holdings, our private equity sponsor, for their continued partnership in helping us build a modern and enduring business.”

As a regional winner, Elkins now advances to the national stage of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year program. National award winners — including the overall U.S. honoree — will be announced this November during the Strategic Growth Forum, an annual event celebrating high-growth companies. The national winner will then compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year title in June 2026.

Now in its 40th year, EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year program honors leaders from a range of backgrounds, including original founders, transformational CEOs and multigenerational business owners who are redefining their industries.