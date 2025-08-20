Zeus Fire and Security Acquires Atlas Security to Strengthen Presence in Missouri

Zeus Fire and Security has acquired Atlas Security, a Springfield, Mo.-based company that has provided security and fire protection services for more than 60 years.

The deal brings Atlas Security under the umbrella of PASS Security, a Zeus partner, expanding service capabilities in the Southwest Missouri region.

Longstanding regional provider

Atlas Security has established itself in the Springfield area as a supplier of residential and commercial security systems, video surveillance, monitoring and fire protection solutions. The company will now operate with the resources of PASS Security and Zeus Fire and Security while maintaining its existing customer relationships.

“Atlas Security has built an incredible reputation for quality, reliability and personalized service,” said Bill Evans, president of PASS Security.

Jim Wade, owner and president of Atlas Security, said, “Our success for more than six decades has been built on trust and a commitment to protecting our customers. Joining forces with PASS Security and Zeus Fire & Security allows us to offer an even greater level of service and innovation while keeping the same people, relationships and values that have made Atlas who we are today.”

With the addition of Atlas Security, PASS Security broadens its presence in Missouri. Customers of both companies will have access to expanded service and support backed by Zeus Fire and Security’s national network.

Founded in 2022, Zeus Fire and Security operates a group of fire protection and security companies across the United States, including Alert Alarm Hawaii, Bayside Fire and Security of Maryland, SMG Security of Chicago, PASS Security of St. Louis, Independent Alarm of New Jersey, Martin Systems of Wisconsin, Absolute Security Group of Maryland and national-account provider UAS.