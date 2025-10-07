FAST Highlights Excellence in the Field With 2025 Technician Awards

The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has announced the 10 winners of its 2025 Security Technician of the Year Awards, now in its third year. The program is designed to highlight the role that security technicians play in designing, installing and maintaining security systems.

This year’s awardees are:

John Aquino, scDataCom

Jose Ayala, M.C. Dean

Ruben Cuevas, Preferred Technologies

Michael Daughraty, Siemens

Andrew Kowitt, Grid Squared Systems

Kenneth Meyers, Convergint Technologies

Mitch Nelson, Eastern Security Services

Dikul Patel, Convergint Technologies

Zach Patterson, Owen Security Solutions

Damon Rogers, Everon

In selecting winners, FAST emphasizes criteria such as customer service, technological proficiency and professional integrity. According to John Nemerofsky, chair of FAST’s board of directors, technicians “don’t just maintain systems — they safeguard lives, protect assets and drive innovation day in and day out.”

FAST is an initiative of the Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Electronic Security Association (ESA). The award ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. EST on the Bridge Stage during ISC East 2025.

FAST, established in 2020, is a nonprofit that promotes careers in the physical security technology and life-safety industry. The foundation supports school and outreach programs, provides resources, conducts research and helps grow the security technology workforce.