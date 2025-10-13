Eastern DataComm Expands School Safety With CAD Integration

Eastern DataComm has acquired and integrated the State, Local Government, Education (SLED) and Commercial business unit of Carolina Advanced Digital (CAD) to expand its presence in the school safety and communications market.

The move strengthens Eastern DataComm’s ability to deliver safety technology to districts, municipalities and commercial clients across the United States.

Eastern DataComm, a portfolio company of Baymark Partners, said the transaction underscores Baymark’s confidence in technology that delivers direct community impact. Citing market research, the company noted that the global school and campus security market is projected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2025 to more than $22 billion by 2034, according to MarketsandMarkets. In the U.S., annual spending on safety technology already exceeds $3 billion, based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

“This isn’t just another acquisition, it’s a way to give schools and municipalities access to systems that can literally save lives,” stated David Hook, managing director of Baymark Partners. “By combining CAD’s technical expertise with Eastern DataComm’s proven solutions, we’re putting resources behind a company that can deliver safer, faster communication when it matters most.”

Eastern DataComm, a safety and communications technology firm with more than 35 years of experience serving schools, businesses and municipalities, is expanding deployment of its Lockdown & Emergency Notification System (LENS). The solution has been adopted by dozens of school districts to reduce emergency response times and modernize communication protocols.

“Our solutions aren’t just installed; they’re proven in the field, under real conditions,” said Albert Harnisch, CEO of Eastern DataComm. “With Baymark’s support, we can bring that same level of tested reliability to even more schools and municipalities across the country.”

Founded in 1984, Carolina Advanced Digital provides IT infrastructure and cybersecurity services to public sector clients and will continue operating its federal division independently, serving defense, intelligence and civilian agencies.

Executive Vice President Susan Jabbusch said the move builds on shared values of service and trust. “Eastern shares that same philosophy; listening first, tailoring solutions and standing behind the work. Joining forces means our clients keep the personal attention they value while gaining the resources of a larger team.”

Baymark said it will continue investing in mission-critical technology companies in high-growth markets and expects to announce additional portfolio updates later this year. In March, Eastern DataComm expanded its operations through the integration of Symbrant Technologies.