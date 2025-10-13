Intertech Ci Appoints Mark Barbaric as Southeast General Manager

Intertech Ci recently announced the appointment of Mark Barbaric as General Manager of its Southeast operations. Barbaric brings more than 22 years of experience in security integration and construction, with expertise in operations oversight and financial performance management.

Before joining Intertech Ci, Barbaric served as Senior Vice President of Technology Integration for North America at Prosegur, a global security company operating in more than 36 countries with over 175,000 employees. In that role, he led the company’s technology integration division, developed vendor partnerships, and managed national technology integration and security operations center sales and operations teams.

Barbaric has also held leadership positions with Everon as International Operations Manager and with Convergint as Global Program Manager. At Intertech Ci, he will oversee strategic initiatives, mentor staff, and drive performance across departments, including the company’s national Perimeter Surveillance Units solution.

“I’m excited to bring my enthusiasm, energy and experience to the Intertech Ci team, to help expand the company’s brand and national footprint to the Southeast for commercial customer security and fire integration needs as well as support the national monitoring PSU program,” said Barbaric.

Barbaric earned an MBA from Western Governors University and a BS in Business Administration from Columbia Southern University. He is based in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

Intertech Ci, formerly known as Fedora Intertech, said the addition of Barbaric marks an important step in its renewed focus on delivering scalable, best-in-class security and systems solutions nationwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the company provides security, safety and low-voltage technology integration services to clients across multiple industries.