Security 101 Acquires Franchise Partners in San Antonio and Minneapolis

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and national provider of commercial security solutions, has acquired JY Security and Beartooth Corp., two long-standing franchise partners serving the San Antonio and Minneapolis regions.

The transactions mark the company’s 21st and 22nd strategic acquisitions as part of its continuing national expansion and integration strategy.

JY Security, established in 2019, provides advanced security systems to commercial and healthcare clients across San Antonio, adding another major Texas market to Security 101’s corporate operations alongside Dallas and Houston. Beartooth, founded in 2020 and based in Minneapolis, delivers integrated security solutions to enterprise and federal government clients across the Upper Midwest.

Together, the companies broaden Security 101’s reach in key regions and strengthen its position in both commercial and government markets nationwide.

JY Security’s Jeff Ye and Beartooth’s Jake Froiland will continue as general managers, maintaining leadership continuity during the transition.

“The addition of these two high-performing operations further advances our long-term strategy to unite exceptional regional businesses under the Security 101 brand,” stated Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. “Jeff and Jake exemplify the leadership and customer dedication that drive our growth nationwide. We’re proud to welcome their teams to the corporate organization as we continue building consistency, capability and scale across the country.”

“Our success in San Antonio has been built on trust and dependable service,” said Ye. “Joining the Security 101 corporate family enables us to maintain our local focus while leveraging national resources and collaboration to better serve our customers.”

Froiland added, “The Minneapolis team is excited to join an organization that values innovation and operational excellence. With this partnership, we gain a broader platform to deliver even greater value and expertise to clients across the Midwest.”

The acquisitions follow Security 101's purchase of Security & Energy Technologies Corporation (SETEC), a Chantilly, Va.–based systems integrator serving commercial and federal government clients.

Security 101 stated that the transactions demonstrate its continued commitment to growth and integration, adding two market-leading operations to its expanding national network and strengthening its ability to serve complex, multi-market customers.