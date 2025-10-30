Allied Universal Promotes Taylor Carr to President of Technology Services Division

Allied Universal announced the promotion of Taylor Carr to president of Allied Universal Technology Services, one of the largest security systems integrators in the United States.

Carr brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and operational experience in the security and technology services industry. He previously served as executive vice president of Allied Universal Technology Services following the company’s acquisition of Securadyne Systems.

He later became president of Vision Technologies, where he drove significant revenue growth, led enterprise resource planning modernization, restructured operations and expanded service offerings to improve profitability and long-term value. Carr returned to Allied Universal Technology Services in early 2025 as senior vice president of operations.

“Throughout his career, Taylor has consistently shown himself to be a strategic, solutions-driven leader who excels in operational management, M&A integration, and the development of high-performing teams," stated Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "His track record uniquely positions him to lead our company into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Carr earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Maryland and is a member of the Security Industry Association (SIA) and ASIS International.

He succeeds Carey Boethel, who is departing to pursue new personal and professional opportunities outside of the security industry. Boethel will continue his relationship with Allied Universal as an advocate and investor.