Zeus Fire & Security Expands Midwest Footprint With SGTS Buy

Zeus Fire & Security, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, has announced the acquisition of Security Government Technology Solutions (SGTS), further strengthening its presence in the Midwest and expanding its capabilities in high-security markets.

SGTS, headquartered in Madison, Wisc., specializes in advanced security solutions for government and high-security environments, including penitentiary and correctional facilities, sheriff departments and county government buildings. As part of the deal, SGTS will join Martin Systems, one of Zeus’ leading regional platforms.

Zeus President and COO Brandon Ramsey said the addition of SGTS was a significant development in the company’s growth strategy. He noted that SGTS brings a deep understanding of high-security environments that complements Martin Systems’ engineered solutions platform and enhances Zeus’ ability to protect people, property and profits in markets where security and reliability are paramount.

SGTS has spent more than 20 years delivering complex technology-driven security infrastructure throughout Wisconsin and surrounding regions. The company’s capabilities include fully integrated high-security platforms such as electronic security systems, detention control, intercom and paging, camera systems and access control.

Cory Peters, President of Martin Systems, said he was “thrilled to welcome SGTS to the Martin Systems family,” adding that the company’s expertise in government and high-security applications will enhance regional offerings and reinforce the commitment to engineered, high-performance security systems for complex environments.

SGTS President Scott Bukolt described the move as an exciting opportunity for both employees and customers. He said the partnership would allow SGTS to expand its capabilities, access new technology and resources and continue building trusted relationships with its institutional clients.

By integrating SGTS into Martin Systems, Zeus aims to bolster its depth in government sectors, add specialized engineering talent and broaden its presence across Wisconsin and neighboring markets. The partnership is expected to enhance Martin’s ability to deliver comprehensive solutions from design and engineering to installation, service and monitoring backed by the scale and innovation of the Zeus national platform.

Zeus, established in 2022 to build a national network of fire protection and security providers, offers a broad array of services from critical fire system installation, testing and inspection to physical security system installation and video monitoring. Its network includes brands such as Alert Alarm and Security Resources Pacific of Hawaii, SMG Security of Illinois, national-account provider UAS, Independent Alarm of New Jersey, PASS Fire and Security of Missouri, Martin Systems of Wisconsin, Bayside Fire and Security of Maryland and Gallaher & Associates of Tennessee.