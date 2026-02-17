Entries Open for 2026 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards at ISC West

The Security Industry Association and ISC West are inviting companies to submit entries for the 2026 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards, which recognize leading products, services and solutions in the security industry.

The awards program, presented in partnership with ISC West, honors innovative security technologies and offerings. ISC West 2026 is scheduled for March 23–27 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

First established in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards are considered the industry’s premier product awards program. More than 30 independent judges with industry experience review new products and solutions. Entrants compete in 33 categories along with the Best New Product and Judges’ Choice awards.

Christine Bergeron, senior director of global physical security technology at Visa and chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee, said the program highlights advancements across the industry.

“The SIA NPS Awards are a unique program celebrating new technologies, innovations and noteworthy advancements within the industry, making them accessible to all ISC West attendees, and participating judging panelists, to see in one place,” Bergeron said. “As an end user, I have seen firsthand the value this amazing program has brought our industry over the years, showcasing cutting-edge ideas in this ever-evolving business and well-thought solutions for the customer.”

The 2026 awards include categories such as access control, biometrics, cybersecurity, emergency communication systems, mobile solutions and video surveillance technologies.

According to SIA and ISC Security Events, participation provides companies with exposure to key decision makers in commercial, government and institutional markets and allows them to receive feedback from independent judges.

Entrants will present their products directly to judges March 24 during ISC West. Submissions will also be displayed on the show floor for attendees and potential buyers. The awards ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon of March 25 on The Bridge stage.

The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 20. Program details and entry information are available through the ISC West website. Companies interested in the awards can contact an ISC West show representative for more information and assistance with the entry process.