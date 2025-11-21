Fortem Technologies Selected for U.S. Army’s New G-TEAD Marketplace

Fortem Technologies has been selected as one of the initial companies admitted to the U.S. Army’s newly established Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) Marketplace, according to an announcement.

The designation allows authorized Army and U.S. government contracting entities to procure Fortem’s counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) solutions through the G-TEAD framework without the need for additional competitive bidding. Under the agreement, select NATO and allied agencies also may place orders under applicable laws and security agreements.

Fortem said the arrangement shortens traditional procurement timelines and enables faster fielding of its C-UAS offerings, including its DroneHunter and SkyDome systems.

The G-TEAD Marketplace is described as a core part of the Army’s acquisition modernization effort, which aims to push decision-making to the tactical edge, accelerate testing and iteration, and enable rapid follow-on production under authorities such as Title 10 U.S.C. § 4022(f).

In its announcement, Fortem said it will work closely with the Army Contracting Command, capability leads and operational units as the G-TEAD framework expands across theaters and mission sets.

In June, the company announced the opening of a new Utah manufacturing headquarters to support production of its DroneHunter and TrueView radar systems.