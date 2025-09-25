Flock Safety Launches Flock Aerodome Drone as Automated Security Solution

Flock Safety has introduced Flock Aerodome Drone as Automated Security (DAS), a turnkey enterprise-ready “drone-in-a-box” system designed to give private sector security teams rapid aerial visibility and wider coverage across large facilities.

“Security leaders are being asked to protect more with less across bigger footprints, tighter budgets and real staffing constraints,” said Rahul Sidhu, VP of Aviation at Flock Safety. “Flock Aerodome DAS gives them a ‘guard in the sky,’ putting eyes on the scene in seconds and turning blind alarms into informed action.”

The new solution is designed for critical infrastructure sites such as transportation hubs, energy facilities, healthcare campuses, warehouses and logistics sites and retail locations. Retailers reported a 93% increase in shoplifting incidents in 2024, making faster response times essential for security, shrinkage mitigation and cost savings.

Flock Aerodome DAS combines the responsiveness of a guard, the reach of a camera network and the speed of automation. It is intended to enable rapid response and detection while lowering costs by reducing false alarm responses and minimizing the need for a large number of guards.

The system builds on Flock’s Drone as First Responder technology already used by law enforcement agencies and is now available for commercial organizations.

Key capabilities of Flock Aerodome DAS include:

Coverage at scale: Each dock covers a roughly 3.5-mile radius (about 38 square miles) with flight times of up to 45 minutes, serving warehouses, rail yards, hospital campuses, ports, malls and business parks.

Automated flight: An operator can dispatch the drone with one click following a camera or audio alert. The drone then autonomously flies to the incident location and delivers live HD and thermal video for verification and response.

Integration: The system connects with existing alarm panels, video management systems and access control systems, and also integrates with Flock's broader platform through FlockOS.

Safety and compliance: The system operates under FAA Part 107 with site-specific approvals and waivers, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight where applicable. It includes geofencing, obstacle avoidance, precision landing and full flight logging.

Return on investment: The system extends the reach of security teams, reduces false alarms and accelerates response times without the additional cost of more personnel.

Flock Safety said the system is backed by its public safety track record with comprehensive deployment, training and customer support to ensure long-term reliability and compliance.

The launch follows the introduction of the Flock Business Network, a connectivity hub for private sector organizations to collaborate on crime prevention. The company said its partner base includes more than 1,000 businesses, with customers among four of the NRF Top 10 retailers, seven of the 10 largest shopping malls and 10 of the 40 largest U.S. health systems.

Flock Safety describes itself as the leading safety technology platform, providing hardware and software that connects cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools and neighborhoods into a nationwide safety network. The company said it is trusted by more than 6,000 communities, 5,000 law enforcement agencies and 1,000 businesses.