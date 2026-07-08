SimpliSafe Lands a Bigger Spot on Walmart’s Shelves

SimpliSafe is expanding its retail partnership with Walmart as the home security company looks to put its products in front of more shoppers. The Boston-based company announced this week that its DIY security systems and cameras will be available in more than 800 Walmart stores nationwide while expanding their presence on Walmart.com.

It’s not SimpliSafe’s first time on Walmart’s shelves, but the scale of this rollout marks a shift for a brand that built its name selling directly to consumers online. The centerpiece is a Walmart-exclusive seven-piece starter system priced at $199.99, bundling three entry sensors, a motion sensor, a glassbreak sensor, a keypad and a base station. It’s targeted squarely at renters and first-time homeowners seeking a self-installed security system that can be set up quickly, without a drill.

Walmart shoppers will also be able to pick up SimpliSafe’s Outdoor Security Camera Series 2, which picked up an AI award from Tom’s Guide earlier this year. Paired with the company’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection service, the camera leans on a mix of AI detection and live human monitoring agents who can intervene — speaking through the camera, for instance — before someone actually breaks in rather than just recording it after the fact. Existing customers looking to bulk up their setups will find indoor cameras, sensors and keyfobs on shelves too.

“SimpliSafe’s expansion with Walmart is a natural extension of our founding principle that home security should be affordable, accessible, and simple to set up,” Ty Shay, the company’s president, said in the announcement. Buyers who grab the new 7-piece system get a free month of professional monitoring thrown in, with paid plans starting around a dollar a day after that.

New owners, new ambitions

The Walmart expansion comes during a broader period of change for SimpliSafe. Back in November, the company officially closed its sale to private equity firm GTCR, taking over from previous owner Hellman & Friedman. That deal also brought a leadership shakeup: Hilary Schneider stepped in as CEO, with Shay moving into the president role, both replacing outgoing chief Christian Cerda. GTCR’s portfolio already includes Everon, the security business formerly known as ADT Commercial, underscoring GTCR’s broader investment strategy within the security industry.

Since that ownership change, SimpliSafe hasn’t exactly been sitting still. In October, the company rolled out SimpliSafe Business Security, a dedicated push into the small and medium business market, targeting small businesses occupying roughly 5,000 to 7,000 square feet. Chief Product Officer Hooman Shahidi told SecurityInfoWatch at the time that the company had already been quietly serving more than 100,000 small businesses, many of them customers who first tried SimpliSafe at home and then brought it to work. The new business tiers add things like role-based access permissions, audit trails for who’s arming and disarming the system, and multi-camera viewing built for owners who want a fuller picture of their space without hiring a dedicated security team.

The company has also been courting a very different kind of buyer altogether. At CEDIA Expo 2025 in Denver, SimpliSafe used its booth to introduce a professional installation channel, opening the door for integrators to sell and install SimpliSafe systems for clients who’d rather hand the job to a pro than set it up themselves. Chief Growth Officer Scott Bruan framed it as meeting customers “where they are,” and the move gives installers access to the same Active Guard Outdoor Protection service and AI-monitored cameras that anchor SimpliSafe’s DIY lineup, just delivered through a white-glove install rather than a box on the doorstep.

Taken together, the Walmart deal, the business-security launch and the CEDIA push into professional installation tell a fairly clear story about where SimpliSafe wants to go under its new ownership: wider retail distribution to pull in more everyday households, a parallel track building out commercial credibility beyond the living room, and now a foothold with the integrators who serve customers wanting someone else to handle the setup. Although each initiative targets a different audience, all build on the company's longstanding emphasis on flexible installation and optional professional monitoring.

Whether Walmart's foot traffic translates into meaningful share gains against rivals like Ring, Arlo and ADT remains to be seen, but for a company now several months under GTCR ownership, putting its products in front of more shoppers is a deliberate step in its growth strategy.