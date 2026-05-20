ADT Launches Self-Installed Home Security Platform ‘ADT Blu’

ADT Blu is designed to give homeowners a self-installed security option that can expand over time with additional cameras, sensors and professional monitoring services.

ADT (NYSE: ADT) has introduced ADT Blu, a new self-installed home security system described as giving consumers a flexible DIY option that can expand over time through the company’s ADT+ platform.

The company announced the system is aimed at households increasingly adopting smart home devices and seeking security systems that do not require professional installation. ADT Blu is designed to be installed by customers in minutes and managed through the ADT+ mobile app, which supports system control, alerts, live video viewing and two-way audio through connected cameras.

According to ADT, the system also supports AI-enabled video features and gives users the option to self-monitor or subscribe to the company’s 24/7 professional monitoring services without long-term contracts.

Todd Dernberger, chief growth officer for ADT, stated the company developed ADT Blu to provide consumers with a self-install option backed by ADT’s long-standing presence in the residential security market.

The platform is designed to scale over time, allowing customers to add sensors, cameras and other devices as their security needs change, according to the announcement.

The company is offering standalone cameras starting at $69, along with bundled system packages ranging from $249 to $389. Customers can also customize equipment configurations based on the needs of their homes.

ADT Blu will be sold through Amazon, ADT.com and by phone, marking an expansion of ADT’s direct-to-consumer self-install strategy through online retail channels.