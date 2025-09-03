Parks Associates: US Smart Home Market to Reach $15B by 2029 as Professional Installation Gains Traction

As the smart home market heads toward IFA in Europe and CEDIA in the US, Parks Associates projects that US sales will hit $15 billion by 2029. The firm’s latest quarterly survey of 8,000 internet households points to growing reliance on professional installation across categories.

DIY vs. Professional

About 29 percent of consumers ultimately call in a pro even if they try to set up devices themselves. This is especially true for utility-driven products like smart thermostats, where free or low-cost devices often sit unused without professional help. Smart lighting, in particular, is seeing a noticeable jump in pro installs.

Survey data shows a hybrid approach is common: 44 percent of smart home owners have used professional installation for at least one device, while 81 percent have attempted DIY for at least one device. And it seems to matter: professionally installed smart cameras earn higher Net Promoter Scores than their self-installed counterparts, 49 versus 41.

Younger consumers, aged 18 to 24, struggle with physical installation at about twice the rate of the general population (42 percent versus 19 percent), indicating opportunities for pro support or guided installation models. For integrators, commercial pro-install contracts also provide recurring revenue opportunities through maintenance, rapid response, and system refresh programs.

Installation challenges remain a key driver of returns, with Parks Associates noting that difficulties in setup and configuration are among the top three reasons devices come back to retailers.

"Consumers are looking for more than just devices," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "They want connected solutions that are easy to implement and fit into their lifestyle. Professional integrators are uniquely positioned to deliver this value by making smart home and advanced home systems work together and offering ongoing service and support."