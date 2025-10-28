Parks Associates Finds US Residential Security Market Growing and Evolving with Video and AI Innovations

New research from Parks Associates’ Residential Security Dashboard reveals that in the U.S., 19% of internet households currently subscribe to professionally monitored security systems, while 7% rely on non-professional services such as alerts and video storage.

The study highlights a growing consumer preference for video security devices, valued not only for monitoring but also for their ability to deter incidents and provide peace of mind. Home security installation has also become more flexible, with both DIY and professional options widely available.

Traditional providers, including Vivint, Brinks, and ADT, continue to charge premium monthly fees, with research showing the average home security service now costs $54 per month. This has opened the door for new competitors offering lower-cost and innovative monitoring options, creating a more competitive market landscape.

Brands such as Roku, Arlo, Wyze, and Eufy are entering the market, providing advanced features like AI-powered analytics and video verification. These innovations are not only driving adoption but also creating new revenue opportunities across hardware, services, and data analytics.