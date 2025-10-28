Parks Associates Finds US Residential Security Market Growing and Evolving with Video and AI Innovations
New research from Parks Associates’ Residential Security Dashboard reveals that in the U.S., 19% of internet households currently subscribe to professionally monitored security systems, while 7% rely on non-professional services such as alerts and video storage.
The study highlights a growing consumer preference for video security devices, valued not only for monitoring but also for their ability to deter incidents and provide peace of mind. Home security installation has also become more flexible, with both DIY and professional options widely available.
Traditional providers, including Vivint, Brinks, and ADT, continue to charge premium monthly fees, with research showing the average home security service now costs $54 per month. This has opened the door for new competitors offering lower-cost and innovative monitoring options, creating a more competitive market landscape.
Brands such as Roku, Arlo, Wyze, and Eufy are entering the market, providing advanced features like AI-powered analytics and video verification. These innovations are not only driving adoption but also creating new revenue opportunities across hardware, services, and data analytics.
Additional findings from Parks Associates’ consumer research include:
-
33% of U.S. internet households own a smart camera in various form factors.
-
Of the 35% of U.S. internet households paying for a security service, 21% are self-monitoring their video devices.
-
Approximately 78% of security system owners pay for some form of service, including professional monitoring, self-monitoring, or video storage.
"Growth opportunities lie in upselling add-on devices, integrating energy and automation platforms, and offering differentiated value through AI, privacy-preserving features, and seamless user experiences," said Jennifer Kent, VP of Research, Parks Associates.
Parks Associates’ Consumer Insights Dashboards track survey-based research on adoption trends, household spending, churn, and competitive benchmarking, offering industry stakeholders actionable insights to guide strategic decisions.
For more information about Parks Associates research memberships, visit Parks Associates Research.