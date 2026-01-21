NRF Urges Passage of Federal Organized Retail Crime Legislation

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is urging Congress to advance federal legislation addressing organized retail crime following the House Judiciary Committee’s markup of H.R. 2853, the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act.

In a statement, David French, Executive Vice President of Government Relations at NRF, said organized retail crime continues to affect multiple areas of the retail industry, with criminal groups exploiting vulnerabilities across the retail ecosystem for financial gain.

The legislation would establish a coordinated crime center within Homeland Security Investigations to support collaboration across jurisdictions, strengthen investigative resources and build upon progress made at the state level, according to the statement.

French said the NRF has long supported federal legislation designed to improve coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to counter organized retail crime. The organization praised House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin following the committee’s markup of the bill.

NRF submitted a letter of support ahead of the House Judiciary Committee markup. In December 2025, the organization also submitted a written statement for the record to a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance hearing outlining the impact of organized retail crime on retailers and consumers.

According to NRF’s “The Impact of Theft & Violence 2025” report, more than half of retailers surveyed reported increases over the past 12 months in phone scams, digital and ecommerce frauds, shoplifting and merchandise theft and cargo or supply chain thefts conducted by organized retail crime groups.