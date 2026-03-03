ASSA ABLOY Acquires Retail Security Provider Sennco Solutions

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sennco Solutions, a Plainfield, Ill.-based provider of asset protection technology and retail security solutions focused primarily on the health and beauty segment.

Sennco will become part of the Global Solutions business, strengthening ASSA ABLOY’s existing retail portfolio and expanding its presence in anti-theft and asset protection solutions.

Nico Delvaux, president and CEO of ASSA ABLOY, described Sennco as an exciting technological addition that reinforces the company’s current retail offering and creates complementary growth opportunities.

Stephanie Ordan, executive vice president and head of the Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions, said Sennco provides retail security solutions to a broad range of customers across the health and beauty segment. She said the company’s expertise in anti-theft solutions expands ASSA ABLOY’s offerings within the Retail business area and noted she looks forward to working with Sennco’s team.

Founded in 2000, Sennco employs about 40 people and is headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois.

Sennco reported 2025 sales of approximately $33 million, or about SEK 330 million, with what ASSA ABLOY described as a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from the outset.