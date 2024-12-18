Shoplifting incidents jump 93% since pre-COVID, according to new industry study

Retailers reported a 93% increase in the average number of shoplifting incidents per year in 2023 versus 2019 and a 90% increase in dollar loss due to shoplifting over the same time period, according to a new study released today by the National Retail Federation. Conducted in partnership with the Loss Prevention Research Council and sponsored by Sensormatic Solutions, "The Impact of Retail Theft & Violence 2024" examines how theft and violence have evolved since before COVID and how retailers are combating today's retail crime landscape.

“Retailers continue to navigate a rising retail theft landscape that has evolved significantly over time,” NRF Vice President for Asset Protection and Retail Operations David Johnston said. “Protecting store associates and customers, coupled with reducing today’s levels of violence and retail crime, requires a whole-community approach and collaboration across all stakeholders.”

According to the study, retailers surveyed experienced an average of 177 shoplifting incidents per day in 2023. However, that number can reach over 1,000 depending on the retail sector.

Violence remains a major concern for the retail industry. About three-quarters (73%) of those surveyed say that shoplifters are exhibiting more violence and aggression than they were a year ago, and 91% say that shoplifters are exhibiting more violence and aggression compared with 2019. Still, retailers continue to take measures to keep those within their retail environments safe. Compared with their last fiscal year, 71% of retailers have increased their budgets to support employee training related to workplace violence.

“Retailers and solution providers must work together to build and drive technology that goes beyond thwarting theft in the moment to predicting it, so we can proactively lower the chance of violence by mitigating crime,” Sensormatic Solutions President Tony D’Onofrio said. “Neither party can accomplish this feat alone.”

Multi-person theft incidents are also on the rise, with 62% saying that two to three individuals working together to steal multiple items is more of a concern than it was a year ago. Those incidents that are conducted in a coordinated effort under organized retail crime (ORC) groups continue to permeate the industry. Seventy-six percent say shoplifting connected to ORC is more of a concern than it was one year ago. Furthermore, retailers with the capability to track such incidents specifically saw a 57% increase on average in ORC incidents from 2022 to 2023.

“Retail crime is a complex and sophisticated challenge, with trends that continue to metamorphose,” University of Florida Research Scientist and Loss Prevention Research Council Executive Director Dr. Read Hayes said. “The retail industry is working in lockstep with the research community and solutions providers to develop, test, and improve the next generation of asset protection tools and strategies in the ongoing battle against ORC.”

Retailers view federal legislation as a necessity to effectively combat organized retail crime. Nearly all (94%) respondents believe federal legislation is needed to effectively combat this issue. NRF continues to advocate Congress to pass the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, which would enhance coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The survey was conducted online among senior loss prevention and security executives in the retail industry from June 10 through July 12. The study contains results from mid-size to large retailers across 164 retail brands, which accounted for $1.52 trillion in annual sales in 2023, or 30% of total retail sales. The brands represent a variety of retail sectors, including specialty and luxury retail, home improvement, mass merchandise, grocery, and pharmacy.

View “The Impact of Retail Theft & Violence 2024” study here.