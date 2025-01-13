Sensormatic Solutions extends shrink analyzer capabilities ‘beyond the exit’

Sensormatic Solutions, the retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, continues its mission of building smarter, more connected retail locations by expanding the scope of loss event analytics to new areas of the store. The newly enhanced, cloud-based Shrink Analyzer application can now integrate radio-frequency identification (RFID) and electronic product code (EPC) data from targeted—and previously unmonitored—store areas to improve visibility and predictions of loss events. Shrink Analyzer’s new capabilities are now on display as part of the Sensormatic Solutions booth (#3523) at the 2025 NRF Big Show.

“Shrink Analyzer’s first iteration presented retailers with the opportunity to change how they thought about loss prevention,” said Myron Burke, solutions management leader at Sensormatic Solutions. “Our recent enhancements to the platform give them the chance to expand that new way of thinking even further throughout their operations. The front door is not the only place at which losses happen, and it’s time that those other at-risk areas are considered as part of the loss prevention equation.”

Shrink Analyzer, which debuted at last year’s Big Show, is an inventory-platform-agnostic, easy-to-use application designed to strengthen loss prevention strategies through improved understanding of where, when, and how shrink occurs as well as the items that are most at risk. The application now offers retailers the option to integrate RFID-based insights from employee entrances, receiving doors, and “buy online, pick up in-store” (BOPIS) entrances—as well as retailer-defined, high-risk areas—into the analytics engine to reveal a wealth of information about in-store losses.

Shrink Analyzer’s new capabilities can provide enhanced shrink insight beyond the store exit:

Employee Entrance: Strategically placed RFID systems at employee exits can reduce internal theft while improving investigation efforts with item-level evidence packages. Retailers may identify theft events using staff badges to connect "sweethearting" incidents or ORC-style bulk-theft activities.

Online Pick-Up Door: Integrations with other connected systems allow retailers to cross-reference patterns with internal and external factors to identify losses. Additionally, retailers can improve in-store ecommerce fulfillment accuracy, identify employee theft events, and empower LP investigators to quickly pinpoint non-sale events to assess the dollar value of the stolen merchandise—down to the EPC.

Integrations with other connected systems allow retailers to cross-reference patterns with internal and external factors to identify losses. Additionally, retailers can improve in-store ecommerce fulfillment accuracy, identify employee theft events, and empower LP investigators to quickly pinpoint non-sale events to assess the dollar value of the stolen merchandise—down to the EPC. Defined Zones: Shrink Analyzer can be applied to high-theft areas in stores that need uniquely focused strategies. It can help validate receipts at self-checkout and address tampered merchandise in fitting rooms and other high-risk areas that need better protection.

As with its initial product launch, Shrink Analyzer is compatible with Sensormatic Solutions complete RFID hardware portfolio. Additionally, it can be integrated alongside any retail analytics ecosystem a retailer may have in place to offer users diverse data filtering and visualization options and put retailers in full control of their loss prevention programs.

NRF Big Show visitors can explore Shrink Analyzer’s Beyond the Exit capabilities at booth #3523, Jan. 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page.