The National Retail Federation announces 2025 PROTECT Award winners

The National Retail Federation today announced the recipients of the 2025 NRF PROTECT Awards, a recognition earned by industry professionals championing retail safety across loss prevention, asset protection, and cybersecurity. Five veteran loss prevention professionals will be honored on June 24 during the annual NRF PROTECT conference in Grapevine, Texas.

The Ring of Excellence Award honors exemplary leaders in asset protection and loss prevention who have left a lasting impact on the retail industry. The 2025 recipients are:

Tony D’Onofrio , President of Sensormatic Solutions. A globally recognized leader in loss prevention innovation with more than three decades of experience, D’Onofrio has worked with the largest retailers and top industry leaders throughout his career. He advocates for combating retail loss and organized retail crime through disruptive technologies and solutions, along with stronger laws to create a safer and more secure retail environment.

Paul Jones, Senior Vice President of Sales for Gatekeeper Systems. An industry expert with more than four decades of experience in asset protection for top retail brands, Jones helped launch eBay and PayPal’s PROACT loss prevention program. He was instrumental in launching the Loss Prevention Foundation and currently serves as vice chairman, mentoring the next generation of loss prevention talent and advancing the profession through innovation, education, and collaboration.

Randy Meadows , who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Loss Prevention at Kohl’s, where he retired after 18 years with the company. An industry expert with four decades of experience in loss prevention and safety, he has held leadership roles at Hollywood Entertainment, Mervyn’s, Nike, and Stage Stores. He also served as a member of the NRF Loss Prevention Council. His strategic initiatives have delivered measurable shrink reduction, profit improvement, and people development. Meadows remains active in the industry, serving as both a mentor and strategic advisor.

Kathleen Smith, CFI, who retired in 2022 as Vice President of Asset Protection from Safeway, where she led loss prevention efforts for over 2400 stores, 33 manufacturing plants, and 20 distribution centers. With more than four decades of experience in security management, asset protection, and law enforcement, she previously served as a member of the NRF Loss Prevention Council and the Loss Prevention Foundation. Smith has also served on the advisory board for the Center for Interviewer Standards and Assessment IAI (CFI) and has also participated in the Loss Prevention Research Council.

“The 2025 Ring of Excellence Award honorees have shown an unwavering commitment to serving the retail industry,” NRF Vice President of Asset Protection and Retail Operations David Johnston said. “Their efforts have helped to create safe and secure retail environments for consumers, employees, and local communities alike.”

The NRF Retail Cybersecurity Leadership Award recognizes an individual’s cumulative contributions to advancing the state of cybersecurity within the retail industry. The 2025 recipient is:

Diane Brown, Vice President of IT Risk Management at Ulta Beauty. Brown joined the company in 2008 and has led Ulta Beauty’s efforts to develop and expand its information security team. She has been a member of the NRF IT Security Council since its founding in 2014 and has served as chair since 2022. She also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Retail and Hospitality ISAC (RH-ISAC).

“Diane Brown has demonstrated a deep understanding of the cybersecurity challenges retailers face, and her invaluable expertise has served to educate colleagues and peers on the importance of retail security,” said Christian Beckner, NRF Vice President of Retail Technology and Cybersecurity and Executive Director, Center for Digital Risk & Innovation. “Her contributions to the field will leave a lasting impact and will serve as an inspiration for future retail cybersecurity leaders.”

NRF will present these awards with retail security executives and leaders from across the country at NRF PROTECT, June 23-25 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.