Alpha Vision and A+ Guard to showcase AI-powered retail security at NRF Protect

Alpha Vision today announced its partnership with A+ Guard to launch a new integrated security solution for retail. This collaboration brings together Alpha Vision's video analytics with A+ Guard's 24/7 remote monitoring and live deterrence capabilities to create a platform that helps retailers prevent theft and improve safety.

With retail environments facing increasing challenges in loss prevention and customer engagement, the joint solution offers a proactive approach to both. Alpha Vision's platform delivers intelligent surveillance through its AI Inspector, which autonomously monitors camera feeds and detects suspicious activity in real time.

Magic Search, another core feature, enables teams to quickly locate relevant footage using natural language queries. Additional capabilities like people-counting heatmaps and dwell-time analytics provide deep insights into customer traffic patterns and behavior, enabling smarter staffing, layout decisions, and marketing strategies.

A+ Guard complements these features with a human-led monitoring service that delivers around-the-clock coverage. Its trained security operators verify every AI-generated alert and can intervene immediately by issuing real-time voice warnings through on-site speakers. If additional action is required, A+ Guard coordinates directly with local authorities through its domestic dispatchers, ensuring timely response.

Actionable Intelligence Beyond Surveillance

The platform offers:

Magic Search: A natural-language video search tool that finds relevant footage instantly, allowing teams to review incidents or investigate anomalies without hours of manual scrubbing.

People Counting & Heatmaps: Real-time traffic and dwell-time analytics help retailers optimize store layouts, staffing, and merchandising by identifying high-traffic zones and peak activity periods.

Instant Alerts & Smart Dispatch: Alerts are evaluated by AI and human agents simultaneously. Verified incidents prompt immediate action, including domestic dispatch from the local law enforcement.

"We're thrilled to partner with A+ Guard to bring retailers an AI-powered security solution that is both proactive and intelligent," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Head of Marketing at Alpha Vision. "By combining our AI Inspector and Magic Search analytics with A+ Guard's live monitoring expertise, we're turning video cameras into active crime-fighters. Suspicious behavior is flagged in real time by our AI, and A+ Guard's team can immediately step in with a voice warning or dispatch."

Designed for flexibility, the system's hardware units are weatherproof, mobile, and equipped with 25x PTZ cameras, integrated speakers, sirens, and 4G/LTE connectivity—no Wi-Fi needed. A+ Guard's Total Protection plan starts at just $999/month, which includes:

4 HD security cameras

IP speaker and sirens

Self-contained power unit

4G LTE service

24/7 live monitoring

AI-powered analytics and reporting

Experience the Solution Live

Retailers and security professionals can experience the Alpha Vision—A+ Guard platform through live demonstrations at Booth #1310 during NRF Protect 2025.