Sensormatic Solutions announces Re-ID integration to secure PII at retailers

Sensormatic Solutions, the global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, is introducing new people-counting devices enabled with Re-Identification (Re-ID).

Re-ID utilizes advanced deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to provide powerful insights into shopper demographics, abandonment rates, shopper-only conversion rates, dwell times, and previously unseen movement patterns.

“Retail traffic remains one of the key elements to understanding and enhancing store performance, and Re-ID takes the possibilities to the next level,” said Nick Pompa, Traffic Insights Business Unit Leader at Sensormatic Solutions. “Advancements in video analytics and deep learning help refine how devices interpret retail environments, so retailers don’t have to worry about non-shoppers being included in their metrics. Re-ID-enabled traffic analytic devices are designed to make it possible for retailers to differentiate individuals without using personal identifiable information (PII).”

Re-ID builds upon complex algorithms to anonymize and identify individual visitors as they move throughout a property. This technology relies on generic identifiers like clothing colors, protecting shoppers’ privacy and ensuring GDPR compliance, while still enabling retailers to see how and where visitors make shopping decisions.

Re-ID-enabled devices can help retailers:

Increase conversion. Re-ID can identify repeat visitors as well as differentiate employees (i.e., security guards and delivery workers) and pass-throughs from active shoppers.

Build loyalty. Re-ID technology can analyze the path shoppers take in the store, providing a holistic view of experiences to give more insight into brand engagement (dwell) times, entry, abandonment rate, and more. These metrics help retailers tailor strategies based on the specific needs of their environment to build lasting customer loyalty.

Drive growth. When reviewed over time, these granular insights highlight staffing and conversion opportunities, guiding retailers toward decisions that improve profitability and customer satisfaction.

To learn more Re-ID-enabled retail traffic analytics, visit the next-generation traffic analytics solution for retailers.