SAP Partners with Invixium for its First Fully Automated Retail Store at Global Headquarters

“Our vision for the S.Mart Store demanded a technology partner who could keep pace with our timeline and match our emphasis on convenience, security, and exceptional user experience,” said Andre Bechtold, President of SAP Industries & Experiences. “Invixium’s quick turnaround, readiness to customize, and consistent support throughout the deployment played a valuable role in helping bring this innovative concept to life.”

The fully functional S.Mart store was ready in just four months from concept to completion. The grand reveal took place on April 1, 2025, featuring keynote addresses from Christian Klein, CEO at SAP; Andre Bechtold, President of SAP Industries & Experiences; and Carl M. Mittelman, COO at Aramark. The grand opening included an interactive Partner Marketplace, immersive store tours, and a panel discussion.

As part of SAP’s pilot program, IXM TITAN devices were selected to provide a touchless entry experience for visitors. After placing an order on the S.Mart app, shoppers will receive a unique QR code that can be scanned at the TITAN device at the S.Mart store entrance for instant access. Shoppers then simply grab their products, check out, and exit the store.

“We are proud to be a part of SAP’s journey into the future of retail,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President of Invixium. “This collaboration reflects Invixium’s ethos: to deeply understand real-world needs, build transformative technology, and deliver with precision, speed, and reliability.”