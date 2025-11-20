Rising Workplace Violence Is Driving Retail Worker Turnover

More than half of retail workers say they may leave their jobs in the next year because of personal safety concerns, according to new research from the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) conducted in partnership with Verkada.

The 2025 "State of Retail Safety" report highlights a significant rise in workplace violence compared with 2024 and outlines areas where retailers can strengthen protections for employees, shoppers and merchandise.

Rising safety concerns and turnover challenges

The findings show that more than one in three retail workers reported feeling unsafe on the job, an increase from 27% in 2024. Reports of physical assault rose 22% year-over-year, and incidents involving aggressive behavior from past employees and current coworkers climbed 28% and 26%. Nearly 40% of workers said they worry about theft and verbal harassment most or every time they go to work.

Safety concerns are now a key factor in retention. One in four workers said they have considered looking for a new job due to personal safety issues, up from 19% last year.

Among those who have experienced violent incidents, 53% said they have thought about leaving. Men, who reported higher rates of workplace violence than women, were significantly more likely to consider quitting over safety concerns in the next year.

Store managers are also feeling the impact, with nearly half saying safety issues present a barrier to hiring, a sharp rise from 37% in 2024.

Frustration with theft prevention tools

The report points to rising dissatisfaction with physical theft prevention measures such as locked cabinets and checkout gates. Nearly half of retail workers said these tools are more disruptive than effective, and most said they reduce on-the-job efficiency. According to the research, 60% of U.S. adults said such tools worsen the shopping experience, and 74% said certain measures make them less likely to shop in-store.

Retail workers in stores using these measures reported higher rates of violence across every category measured. The report notes that 54% of verbal threats stem from angry customers, highlighting how customer frustration with these barriers may contribute to confrontations.

According Read Hayes, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Loss Prevention Research Council, the retail industry retail remains a critical cornerstone of the American economy, contributing $5.3 trillion annually to GDP and supporting more than one in four jobs.

“Nothing is more important than protecting the frontline retail associates who power this economic engine, and this report builds on the LPRC's ongoing efforts to provide a roadmap for retailers on how to make sure these workers feel safe,” Hayes added.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, but our research shows that more than one in three retail workers has felt the opposite,” said Alana O'Grady Lauk, Vice President of Public Affairs at Verkada. “With the busiest shopping season around the corner, millions of retail workers will experience increased foot traffic, longer hours, and rushed shoppers. This data gives retailers a clear roadmap to protect their teams when it matters most – and the urgency to act on it now.”