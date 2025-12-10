Sensormatic Solutions Rolls Out AI-Enabled In-Store Analytics for Retailers

Sensormatic Solutions, the global retail-solutions arm of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), announced a new offering that uses AI-enabled sensors and video cameras to help retailers track and analyze store guest behaviors.

The solution, marketed as Store Guest Behaviors Analytics, leverages Re-Identification (Re-ID) technology embedded in overhead people counters (branded Orbit AI) and Video AI cameras. Through ShopperTrak Analytics retailers can gain access to actionable, real-time insights on shopper traffic and behavior, enabling faster decision-making and helping drive in-store sales activity.

According to Sensormatic, the system excludes staff and non-shopper traffic from its counts (without using personally identifiable information), providing accurate metrics that can help retailers:

Understand shopper journeys and drive higher conversion via path-to-purchase analytics that map how shoppers move through the store;

Optimize product placement and merchandising using zone preference and dwell time data, highlighting which displays get attention and convert;

Improve operational efficiency and customer experience by allocating staffing based on real-time traffic trends and peak shopping periods.

Lids Sports Group is already deploying the technology. According to the company, Orbit AI gives a clearer picture of how shoppers move through their stores and helps inform smarter operational decisions.

Sensormatic Solutions will showcase Store Guest Behaviors Analytics at the 2026 NRF Big Show, scheduled for January 11-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.