ASIS International Publishes New ANSI-Approved School Security Standard

ASIS International has released a new American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-approved standard that establishes a framework for developing, implementing, improving, and scaling school security programs for campuses (and budgets) of any size. It is the first comprehensive standard of its kind for K–12 schools in the United States.

The new standard, which ASIS School Security Standard Technical Committee Co-Chair Jeffrey Slotnick says represents thousands of hours of volunteer work across disciplines, is intended as a practical tool for assessing current security measures, identifying gaps, and planning improvements. The framework is designed to evolve based on real-world application and feedback from practitioners.

“This is a proactive tool to serve schools across the globe by providing practical, actionable guidance for those on how to secure learning environments while maintaining focus on their primary mission of education,” commented Slotnick.

Developed with input from a wide range of subject matter experts, from school administrators to architects to mental health practitioners, the standard provides guidance for three key aspects of security program planning: physical security, behavioral threat assessment and management, and emergency operations planning.

Drew Neckar, who also serves as Co-Chair on the ASIS School Security Standard Technical Committee, stated that the initiative is reflective of the shift toward integrated security as well as plans that “go beyond physical infrastructure.”

"This groundbreaking ANSI/ASIS School Security Standard transforms the security landscape for K-12 environments by providing those accountable for security measures a scalable roadmap that, when implemented, doesn't just meet security objectives. It creates a framework for continuous improvement based on industry benchmarks and empowers stakeholders involved in school security to build stronger, more resilient educational environments,” Neckar said.

The new standard is available in print or as an eBook.

If you’d like to contribute your expertise, reach out to [email protected].