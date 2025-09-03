Allied Universal CEO’s Event Brings in $2.5M for Vera’s Sanctuary

Allied Universal announced that Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones and his wife Stacy raised approximately $2.5 million at their annual August fundraiser to support Vera’s Sanctuary, a licensed drug treatment facility serving human trafficking victims ages 15 to 26.

Jones emphasized the lack of dedicated resources for trafficking victims compared to other vulnerable groups. “If someone in the U.S. is battling addiction, experiencing homelessness, or escaping domestic violence, they have access to nearly 30,000 residential care facilities. But for victims of human trafficking, there’s only one licensed residential drug treatment shelter in the entire country — and it happens to be just miles from our global headquarters in Orange County,” he said.

The couple hosts the Hot Summer Nights charity event each year, underwriting the fundraiser to ensure all proceeds benefit Vera’s Sanctuary. This year’s event drew more than 650 guests and nearly 100 sponsors. Over the past seven years, Hot Summer Nights has raised more than $13 million for the facility.

Vera’s Sanctuary offers residents 30 hours of weekly therapeutic services, along with food, clothing, medical care, psychiatric support, prenatal services and transportation. The program also provides educational instruction, vocational training, internships, job placement and automobile gift programs. There is no maximum length of stay, allowing women to progress at their own pace.

Since opening in 2018, Vera’s Sanctuary has provided rehabilitation to more than 600 women.