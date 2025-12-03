ASIS Opens Call for Proposals and Reviewers for GSX 2026

Experts and practitioners are invited to help shape the GSX 2026 educational program as ASIS International opens its call for proposals and reviewers.
Related To: 
Dec. 3, 2025
2 min read
Image via flickr.com/photos/asisinternational
ASIS International has opened its call for proposals and reviewers as planning begins for the GSX 2026 educational program.

ASIS International has opened its Call for Proposals for Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2026 and is inviting security experts, practitioners and thought leaders to submit presentations for the event.

The association is also seeking volunteers to serve as proposal reviewers to help support the conference’s educational program.

In an announcement, Joe Olivarez Jr., MBA, 2025 President of ASIS International, acknowledged the efforts of GSX 2026 Selection Review Committee Chair Jamie Ridenhour, CPP, and the volunteers supporting the committee, noting their role in drawing participants from nearly 100 countries. He emphasized that GSX’s education program is shaped by practitioners representing diverse industries and global perspectives.

GSX 2026 is looking for submissions that address critical security challenges and emerging trends across several focus areas, including intelligence, organizational resilience, information security, site security, supply chain security, personnel security, investigations, executive protection and governance.

Proposal reviewers will evaluate submissions based on relevance, innovation, practical applicability and potential to advance global security practices. Ridenhour said the committee is seeking sessions that encourage creativity, address key issues and deliver measurable results.

The application period for the GSX 2026 Proposal Review Committee is open from December 3 through Jan. 14, 2026. To be considered, apply here. 

The Call for Proposals follows the same timeline, with submissions accepted electronically through the GSX 2026 proposal portal. Applicants will be notified of acceptance in mid-April 2026.

For proposal guidelines and helpful tips, go here.

GSX 2026 is scheduled for September 14-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Video Series: Supercharge Your Sales
