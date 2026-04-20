Protos Security Acquires AT-RISK International to Broaden Protective Services

AT-RISK International brings established expertise in executive protection, intelligence and risk consulting, extending the scope of services available through Protos’ managed security model.

Protos Security has acquired AT-RISK International, a provider of executive protection, intelligence and risk consulting services, the company announced.

The acquisition is positioned as a step in Protos’ strategy to build an integrated, software-enabled protection platform with expanded global reach. AT-RISK International brings capabilities in executive and general protective services, along with intelligence and risk consulting offerings.

With the addition, Protos aims to extend beyond its core managed security services model into intelligence-led protective services. The combined offering is intended to support organizations seeking both physical security services and risk-informed decision-making.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Mark Hjelle, CEO of Protos Security. “AT-RISK International adds specialized capabilities that expand our platform into high-growth areas. Together, we are better equipped to serve clients with complex, evolving security needs while expanding our addressable market.”

AT-RISK International is described as a globally recognized provider of protective and advisory services, with experience in intelligence, investigations and security consulting.

“Joining Protos Security enables us to scale our capabilities and deliver even greater value for AT-RISK’s clients,” said Chuck Tobin, President and CEO of AT-RISK International. “By combining our expertise in protective services and risk consulting with Protos’ extensive service network and software platform, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end intelligence-led solutions for clients facing increasingly complex global security challenges.”

Protos Security, a tech-enabled managed services provider, has focused on building a platform that integrates guarding, off-duty services and remote security capabilities through a software-driven model. The company supports a large network of service locations across North America and has emphasized data visibility and operational accountability in its approach.

The acquisition reflects continued consolidation activity for Protos, which has completed multiple acquisitions in recent years as part of its growth strategy.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.