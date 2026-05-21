Inter-Con Security Creates Chief People Officer Role, Promotes David Oken

David Oken’s promotion reflects the growing emphasis security service providers are placing on workforce development, recruiting and long-term employee retention amid continued industry expansion.

Inter-Con Security has promoted David Oken to the newly created role of chief people officer, where he will oversee talent acquisition and retention strategy across the company’s global workforce.

Oken joined the Pasadena, California-based security services provider in 2021 as vice president of corporate talent and later advanced through multiple leadership roles before joining the company’s executive leadership team. According to the company, his tenure coincided with one of the most significant growth periods in Inter-Con’s history.

In announcing the promotion, Henry Hernandez said the company’s recruiting and retention efforts remain central to its operations and credited Oken with helping lead those initiatives.

Before joining Inter-Con, Oken served as director of client services at recruiting and talent solutions firm Vaco. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of San Diego and completed executive education studies through UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Founded in 1973, Inter-Con provides security and risk management services worldwide and employs more than 40,000 people across multiple continents, according to the company.