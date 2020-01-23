New senior leaders appointed at Securitas North America

Greg Anderson named President and CEO of North American Guarding operations, Jose Castejon takes over as COO of North American Guarding

Securitas
Jan 23rd, 2020
Securitas Logo

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic succession planning, Securitas Services North America has implemented changes in its executive leadership team. Greg Anderson, formerly president of Securitas USA's Pacific Region, has become President and CEO of the company's North American Guarding operations covering the U.S., Mexico and CanadaJose Castejon, previously president of Securitas USA's South Region, has assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer of North American Guarding.

With the change in leadership comes a change in structure. Securitas' North America Division will be comprised of four specialized business units—North America Guarding, North America Electronic Security, Securitas Critical Infrastructure and Pinkerton. The new, specialized structure will improve the company's ability to deliver targeted solutions and better focus on clients and exceptional service delivery.

Santiago Galaz, the company's prior CEO, has assumed the newly created position of Executive Chairman of North AmericaBill Barthelemy, the previous COO, has taken on a senior advisory role in working closely with key Securitas clients.

Reflecting on his predecessors' historic contributions, Anderson stated, "Santiago and Bill led the transformation of Securitas North America into a fully diversified protective services company, building a portfolio of industry-best business units and practices. Their legacies are extensive and extraordinary."

Anderson joined Securitas in 2010 and as President of the Pacific Region established a strong track record in building pivotal client and industry relationships and financial performance. Castejon is a twelve-year Securitas veteran and as President of the South Region created significant management and operational benchmarks. Castejon will report to Anderson, who in turn will report to Securitas AB CEO Magnus Ahlqvist.

"It is an honor to lead Securitas North America and our 120,000 employees into the future," Anderson stated. "Jose and I look forward to working with our senior team in accelerating our current momentum and executing on several transformational priorities."

The core set of strategic priorities centers on:

  • Deep specialization in industry- and solution-specific business units providing highly focused expertise and synergy.
  • Transformative IT investments in platforms, tools and processes enhancing internal productivity and enabling more nimble, data-driven client responsiveness.
  • Evolution and growth of Integrated Guarding – combining two or more protective services – into higher value client solutions.
  • Systematically enhanced training and digital equipping of security officers, empowering the company's move to predictive analysis and response to site-specific risks.

"Based on initial client feedback, we are confident these strategic initiatives will magnify Securitas' industry differentiation and client value," said Anderson. "More importantly, they are amplifying our clients' confidence in their security programs and trust in Securitas as their preferred security partner."

