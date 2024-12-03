Securitas’ data center training program accredited by HISPI

Securitas’ unique data center training program has received globally recognized accreditation, highlighting its value in upskilling security officers, particularly for this specialized environment. This exclusive endorsement from the Holistic Information Security Practitioner Institute (HISPI) underscores Securitas’ commitment to delivering advanced, high-security solutions for the rapidly evolving data center sector.

In February 2024, Securitas launched the training program, announcing it would train more than 10,000 officers globally to become Certified Data Center Security Professionals (CDCSP). The program came at a crucial time, as the data center industry is booming, with demand continuing to surge at a record pace. This growth is fueled by AI-driven infrastructure, the rollout of 5G networks, and an ever-growing need for data storage. With the global data center market showing no signs of slowing, robust security measures are more critical than ever.

“By earning HISPI’s accreditation, we can ensure our training exceeds the industry requirement for professionalism and expertise, equipping our officers with internationally respected credentials,” says Kayo Anosike, Director Training, Learning and Development at Securitas’ Data Center Group. “With our officers’ practical skills now backed by a global standard, our clients can have even more confidence in our ability to address the security complexities of today’s data center environments.”

The CDCSP course offers tailored, in-depth training that covers all critical aspects of data center security, including access control, emergency response, security ethics, professional conduct, and health and safety best practices. The course’s comprehensive approach equips security officers to meet the increasingly sophisticated needs of data center clients in high-security, specialized environments, fostering consistency across global teams.

“HISPI endorses Securitas’s dedication to global security standards and the professional development of its officers,” says Taiye Lambo, CEO of HISPI. “This certification aligns with HISPI’s mission to bridge the gap in available professional certifications, offering a holistic approach that strengthens data center security across the globe.”

The flat curriculum ensures that both current and newly hired officers receive the same high-quality training, fostering a professional and consistent approach to data center security. Besides supporting career advancement and professional growth for officers, the CDCSP course provides two Continuing Professional Education (CPE) points, reinforcing Securitas' commitment to officers’ long-term development.

“Data centers are the backbone of our digital age, and it’s essential that our training reflects the level of responsibility and technical specialization required to secure these facilities,” says Milton Plet, SVP and Head of Securitas’ Data Center Group. “By upskilling our officers, we are ensuring our clients receive best-in-class protection while empowering our officers to grow their careers in this critical sector.”