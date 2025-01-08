Immix adds Kim Flitter as Global CFO

Immix, a global provider of commercial central station and remote SOC software for managed video and security services, announced the addition of Kim Flitter as its new Global CFO. Flitter joins the company as a long-time financial industry veteran, bringing valued experience and unique capabilities to Immix.

Flitter has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across diverse sectors such as banking, SaaS, and financial technology, driving financial strategy and performance in rapidly evolving environments. Her expertise in financial platform transformations provides investors and executive teams with valuable insights that deliver heightened productivity, operational efficiency, and enhanced internal controls.

“I am very pleased and excited to add someone with the background and pedigree that Kim Flitter can provide for Immix,” said Immix CEO Chris Brown. “Our company’s aggressive growth plans require the best people we can find to help us achieve them, and Kim certainly meets and exceeds those criteria. Her banking, SaaS, and mergers and acquisitions background will be key to our success as she assists in leading Immix through this next exciting chapter of growth and expansion.”

Flitter joins Immix from Varo Bank in Charlotte, NC, where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of FP&A. She has previously held similar VP and FP&A leadership roles with Passport Labs, AvidXchange, LeadVision, MetLife, and BlueTarp Financial, with specific expertise in strategic financial planning, mergers & acquisitions, capital restructuring, and risk management.

In her role at Immix, Flitter will manage the financial strategy of the company from end to end, leveraging data-driven insights to inform business decisions, sustain growth, enhance operational efficiency, and align financial strategies with organizational goals.

"I am thrilled to join the Immix team and contribute to the continued growth of the business and market position. I am particularly excited to focus on collaborating with the team and business partners on the implementation of strategic initiatives, enhancing operational efficiency, and identifying new opportunities that drive sustainable value creation," stated Flitter.

Immix provides a software automation platform that puts everything into a single pane of glass, including alarms, cameras, video streams, SOPs, and mapping, giving users an immediate and comprehensive view of every security event presented in the platform. Immix tracks everything an operator sees, says, and does in the background for investigations, auditing, compliance, and debriefing. It is the most widely used platform for managed and monitored video services in the industry.